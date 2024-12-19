Utah lands former USC offensive lineman Kalolo Ta'aga
Former USC offensive tackle Kalolo Ta’aga announced his transfer to the University of Utah on Wednesday night, becoming the latest standout to leave Southern California amid significant roster turnover. His commitment underscores Utah’s ongoing efforts to reshape and strengthen their roster as they gear up for the future.
Ta’aga is a massive addition to the Utes, both literally and figuratively. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 315 pounds, he possesses a rare combination of size and athleticism. A late bloomer to football, Ta’aga’s athletic background stems from basketball, which has honed his agility and coordination—valuable assets for an offensive tackle. His transition to football in the fall of 2023 at Archbishop Riordan High School in California has been meteoric. Despite being new to the sport, he earned second-team All-West Catholic Athletic League honors and the Tyrone McGraw Award for his exceptional performance.
Rated as a three-star recruit, Ta’aga was highly sought after during his initial recruitment. He was ranked as one of the top offensive tackle prospects nationally by 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN, and On3. Utah initially pursued him in last year’s recruiting cycle, but he committed to USC just before the early signing period. Now, Utah gets a second chance with the promising lineman.
Ta’aga’s high ceiling and potential make him an exciting prospect for Utah. While he will require further development to adjust fully to the demands of high-level college football, his raw athleticism and physical traits make him a valuable long-term investment. Joining a program known for producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen, Ta’aga finds himself in an ideal situation to grow under the Utes’ coaching staff.
With Ta’aga’s addition, Utah now boasts 10 commitments in this transfer portal cycle. The Utes continue to prioritize roster building on both sides of the ball, aiming to remain competitive in an evolving college football landscape. For Ta’aga, the move to Salt Lake City offers a fresh start and the opportunity to reach his full potential.