Utah legend Zack Moss shares his thoughts on NFL prospect TJ Pledger and the future of the Utes backfield

Before his days in the NFL, former Utah running back etched his name into the history books as one of the greatest backs to ever come out of Salt Lake City.

Upon returning from an injury in 2018, Moss earned All-America honors and was Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. He also broke six records that season which included a total of 4,167 career rushing yards, 38 career rushing touchdowns and 41 career total touchdowns. Additionally, Moss was the first player in Utah history with three 1,000-yard seasons (1,416 in 2019, 1,096 in 2018, 1,173 in 2017).

Since being drafted to the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Moss has recorded 826 yards and eight touchdowns on 208 carries. He's also added 292 yards and two touchdowns on 37 receptions.

Facebook - @UtahSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_Utah

Instagram - @SI_Utah