Utah linebacker Helaman Ofahengaue enters transfer portal
Utah linebacker Helaman Ofahengaue has officially entered the transfer portal, ending his time with the Utes after three seasons. Ofahengaue, a native of the Beehive State, was a versatile athlete who brought a unique background to Utah's football program.
Before arriving at Utah, Ofahengaue was a standout at Lehi High School. In 2021, he made a significant impact in his lone season of high school football, helping Lehi secure the Utah Class 5A State Championship inside Rice-Eccles Stadium. Ofahengaue’s performance in the title game was exceptional, recording two sacks in the dominant win over Springville. That senior season saw him compile 69 tackles, including an impressive 11.5 sacks, which earned him All-State second-team and All-Region honors. His performance also garnered an invitation to the prestigious Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.
Interestingly, football was not always his primary sport. After playing through sixth grade, Ofahengaue shifted his focus to golf, where he excelled as well. He finished the 2020 season ranked among the top 20 in his division of the Utah PGA Junior Series and was part of a fourth-place Lehi team at the 2021 Class 5A State Championship. His dual-sport athleticism highlighted his competitiveness and versatility.
At Utah, Ofahengaue redshirted his first season in 2022 and did not see game action. In 2023, he appeared in four games, contributing on both defense and special teams. However, he did not see the field in 2024 before deciding to explore other opportunities.
Ofahengaue’s transfer marks the next step in his football journey. With his athleticism, potential, and ability to contribute across multiple roles, he could be a valuable addition to another program looking to bolster its defensive depth.