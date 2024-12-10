Utah linebacker Josh Calvert enters transfer portal
Utah Utes linebacker Josh Calvert has entered the transfer portal, bringing an end to his tenure in Salt Lake City. Calvert's collegiate journey has been defined by perseverance, having navigated injuries early in his career before becoming a consistent contributor for the Utes on both defense and special teams.
In the 2024 season, Calvert appeared in all 12 games, showcasing his versatility and dedication. He recorded two tackles in the season-opening win against Southern Utah, solidifying his role as a reliable team player. The previous year, in 2023, Calvert also played in every game, tallying three tackles, including his first career tackle for loss during a matchup against No. 17 Arizona. His ability to make key plays, such as a pair of stops in the victory over Arizona State, underscored his value to the team.
Calvert’s contributions date back to 2021, when he made his Utah debut against Stanford after transferring from the University of Washington. Initially a highly regarded prospect out of Oaks Christian High School, Calvert was ranked the No. 15 inside linebacker nationally. His high school career was distinguished by both athletic and leadership excellence, playing quarterback, linebacker, and safety while earning multiple accolades such as All-State honors and Los Angeles Daily News Area Player of the Year.
Calvert's entry into the transfer portal opens a new chapter, with the linebacker seeking a fresh start to further his playing career. Teams looking for an experienced, hard-working linebacker with special teams expertise will find him to be a strong addition.