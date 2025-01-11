Utah linebacker Karene Reid headed to Senior Bowl
Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid has accepted an invitation to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl, a recognition that underscores his outstanding collegiate career and NFL potential.
Reid, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection, is known for his consistent playmaking ability and leadership on the field. Over his career, he has played in 43 games, starting 39, and has developed a reputation as one of the top linebackers in college football.
In the 2024 season, Reid showcased his versatility and resilience despite missing four games due to injury. He led the Utes’ linebacker group with 54 tackles, including six tackles for loss and three sacks. Reid’s season highlight came in the final game against UCF, where he recorded 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack, capping off an impressive comeback after his midseason injury. He was also a consistent force on third downs, leading the linebacker room with seven third-down stops.
Reid's 2023 season further cemented his status as a standout defender. He logged 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five pass breakups, earning Pac-12 All-Conference Second Team honors. Notably, Reid was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after his dominant performance against UCLA, which included nine tackles, a pick-six, and two pass breakups.
Reid’s collegiate journey has been marked by his football IQ, physicality, and ability to perform in critical moments. His invitation to the Senior Bowl allows him to showcase these traits on a national stage and improve his NFL Draft stock. Following in the footsteps of his father, Spencer Reid, who played in the NFL, Karene Reid is poised to leave his mark in professional football and continue the family legacy.