Utah linebacker Sione Fotu enters transfer portal
Utah linebacker Sione Fotu has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, marking the end of his tenure with the Utes. The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker joined Utah in 2020 but delayed his playing career to serve a two-year Mormon mission during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past two seasons, Fotu has become a dependable contributor for Utah's defense, appearing in 19 games and earning three starts.
In 2024, Fotu showcased his versatility and playmaking ability in seven games, starting three of them. He recorded 19 tackles on the season, along with two pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, and 1.5 third-down stops. His performances included a career-high seven tackles against Baylor and another solid outing with five tackles in the matchup against Arizona. These efforts highlighted Fotu's ability to impact the game both as a run-stopper and in pass coverage.
A former three-star recruit out of Bingham High School in Utah, Fotu was rated as the No. 7 recruit in the state by 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN. He earned first-team all-state honors as a senior and was selected to participate in the prestigious 2020 Polynesian Bowl, showcasing his skills on a national stage. His talent and work ethic have been evident throughout his college career, making him an attractive option for programs seeking an experienced and versatile linebacker.
Five Utes starters will reportedly return in 2025
Fotu's decision to transfer provides him with two remaining years of eligibility, offering potential suitors a unique opportunity to add a player with a proven track record and room for further development. His experience in one of the Big 12's most competitive defensive units will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset at his next destination. As he explores his options, Fotu's next chapter promises to be an exciting one, both for him and for the program fortunate enough to secure his talents.