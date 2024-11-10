Utah loses Holy War to 9th-ranked BYU on controversal 22-21 final
The Utah Utes and BYU Cougars battled fiercely in an intense "Holy War" matchup that came down to the final seconds, leaving fans of both teams buzzing about the thrilling 22-21 game. Utah's narrow loss to 9th-ranked BYU featured dramatic swings, standout plays, and a late-game controversy that will linger in discussions. Despite Utah's valiant effort to end their losing streak, the Utes fell short, making it their fifth consecutive loss after starting the season strong at 4-0.
In a slow start for both offenses, BYU first broke through with a 23-yard field goal from Will Ferrin in the opening quarter. But the Utes answered back early in the second quarter with an impressive drive led by freshman quarterback Brandon Rose, who was making his first career start. Rose’s 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brant Kuithe showcased his potential and gave Utah a 7-3 lead. However, BYU responded immediately, as Keelan Marion electrified fans with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, reclaiming the lead at 10-7.
Undeterred, Rose continued to orchestrate Utah’s offense effectively. In a carefully balanced 12-play drive, he found Kuithe again, this time for a 1-yard rushing touchdown that restored Utah’s lead, 14-10. Utah's offense continued to click as Rose connected with running back Micah Bernard for a 7-yard touchdown pass, giving the Utes a promising 21-10 halftime advantage. Utah's halftime lead reflected the team’s renewed offensive energy, driven largely by Rose’s maturity and connection with Kuithe. However, Kuithe’s exit in the third quarter due to injury marked a turning point, forcing Utah to lean heavily on its defense.
Utah’s defense held strong, limiting BYU to nine points throughout the second half until the final moments. Then, controversy struck in the final minutes when Utes defensive tackle Junior Tafuna appeared to have secured the win by sacking BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff on fourth down. However, a holding penalty against Utah nullified the play, extending BYU’s drive. BYU capitalized on the opportunity, with Ferrin kicking a 44-yard field goal with only four seconds left to edge Utah, 22-21.
Utah’s last-ditch lateral attempt on the ensuing kickoff fell short, sealing their heartbreaking loss. Head coach Kyle Whittingham was visibly upset, confronting officials after the game due to the pivotal penalty call.
Rose finished going 12 of 21 for 112 yards and two touchdowns. He tried to keep up with Retzlaff who threw for 219 yards. Bernard was an offensive bright spot with 17 carries for 78 yards and passed 2,000 career rushing yards. Rose was hot in the second quarter but the offense sputtered after that. The Utes have lost five in a row but have not lost any by more than 13 points.
Utah will now look to regroup as they face a strong Colorado team, led by Deion Sanders, hoping to turn around their season’s trajectory. For BYU, this close win leaves questions as they continue their push in the Big 12.