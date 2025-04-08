Utah loses out to BYU in pursuit of tight end Brock Harris
The Utah Utes lost out to archrival BYU on Monday when instate tight end recruit Brock Harris of the class of 2026 committed to the Cougars.
Harris is a four-star from Pine View High in St. George. At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, he is On3’s fifth-ranked tight end nationally and No. 86 overall.
Utah was among his finalists, along with Michigan, Georgia, Oregon and Miami.
Harris has a three-season total of 128 catches for 1,796 yards and 22 touchdowns.
The Deseret News reported that Harris plans to serve an LDS mission after his senior year and then join the Cougars before the 2027 season.
“I’ve just always felt super comfortable there,” Harris said after announcing his choice on 247 Sports Ultimate College Football Show. “It wasn’t an easy choice at all, but I always felt a good feeling and kind of knew deep down in my heart it’s where I’ve belonged for a while. I’ve been going to their camps since I was like in eighth grade and always had a bond with their staff. It’s a family feeling for sure.”
The Utes received a commitment last week from three-star tight end Colby Simpson of Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, Calif.
It remains to be seen how new Utes offensive coordinator Jason Beck will utilize tight ends in his wide-open scheme, which is centered around dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier.