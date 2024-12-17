Utah makes final list for top transfer running back Wayshawn Parker
Utah football continues to make waves in the transfer portal, as the Utes emerge as a finalist for former Washington State running back Wayshawn Parker. Parker, a dynamic 6-foot, 200-pound back from Sacramento, is a highly sought-after talent with a four-star rating and a .9100 composite score, per 247 Sports. He has narrowed his choices to Utah and Arizona, canceling scheduled visits to USC and UCLA. Parker is set to visit Utah this week before making his final decision.
Parker’s production at Washington State highlights his immense potential. As a true freshman, he rushed for 735 yards and four touchdowns, earning the title of Pac-12 Top Freshman Performer. He also proved to be a capable receiver, hauling in 11 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Parker’s standout game came in a dominant win over Utah State, where he rushed for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard scoring run.
The Utes are actively rebuilding their running back room after key departures, including Micah Bernard and Charlie Vincent, along with Jaylon Glover and Dijon Stanley entering the transfer portal. Utah recently added New Mexico State transfer Mike Washington to bolster depth. With Parker’s three years of eligibility remaining, his addition would provide a foundational piece for the Utes' offense moving forward.
An advantage for Utah is the recent hiring of Mark Atuaia, Parker’s position coach at Washington State, as part of Jason Beck’s new offensive staff. Atuaia’s presence could sway Parker’s decision in Utah’s favor. Should Parker commit, he would join a growing list of transfers, including Devon Dampier, Creed Whittemore, Jeremiah Caldwell, Orion Phillips, and Jaxson Jones, signaling Utah’s aggressive approach to adding depth to its roster through the portal.