Recruiting: Utah makes top 6 for 2023 4-star tight end Walker Lyons

The University of Utah made the second cut of four-star tight-end and highly sought after recruit Walker Lyons on Thursday, after the class of 2023 star announced his top-six list via twitter. Amongst the six included Alabama, Ohio State, BYU, Stanford, USC, and of course, Utah.

At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Lyons presents stellar size and strength to dominate at the tight-end position. This past season, Lyons played in 13 games where he recorded 42 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. Overall, Lyons is ranked the No. 4 tight end nationally and the No. 7 prospect out of the State of California.

According to sources, Lyons' visit to Utah really left an impression as they originally did not make his top 11. He also was very intrigued and impressed by not only head coach Kyle Whittingham and his staff, but their usage of the tight end's, especially this last season as they dominated the Pac-12.

For the 2021 campaign, the tight ends (Brant Kuithe, Dalton Kincaid, and Cole Fotheringham) were collectively one of Cameron Rising's favorite targets on the field. Together they accrued a total of 1,249 yards and 14 touchdowns. This was roughly 41% of Utah’s total passing yards and 58% of their passing touchdowns. Additionally, they also blocked for the No. 2 offense in the FBS with an average of 5.57 yards per rush.

While it will be interesting to see where Lyons ends up, the University of Utah has certainly put itself on the map in terms of the nation's top recruits, especially at the tight end position based off of their production from this last year.