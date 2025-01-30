Utah's Money Parks added to East-West Shine Bowl roster
Former Utah football wide receiver Money Parks has earned a late invitation to the prestigious 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, a top college football all-star game. Parks was among four players added to the event this week and will be Utah’s lone representative.
Parks leaves Utah with a strong resume, having played a key role in the program’s success over the past few seasons. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver was a major contributor during the Utes’ 2022 Pac-12 Championship season.
That year, he posted his most productive campaign, hauling in 26 receptions for 414 yards and two touchdowns. His standout performance came in the Pac-12 title game against USC, where he recorded 88 receiving yards on four catches, including a career-long 57-yard touchdown that helped Utah secure the championship.
Money Parks earns Utah's 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship
Over his five-year career, Parks became a dependable playmaker and leader for the Utes. He appeared in 47 games and totaled 79 receptions for 1,013 yards and eight touchdowns. His experience and versatility made him a key asset for Utah’s offense. Unfortunately, his final season was cut short due to a shoulder injury sustained against Houston, sidelining him for the last month of the year.
Parks has an opportunity to showcase his skills in front of NFL scouts at the Shrine Bowl, which will take place on Thursday, January 30, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network, serves as a prime stage for draft-eligible players to prove themselves against top talent. For Parks, it’s a chance to demonstrate his speed, route-running, and playmaking ability as he works to make an impression ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.