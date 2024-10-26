Utah must be consistent now or shut down for next year
The Utah Utes’ season began on a high note, with four straight victories showcasing their potential as a force in the Big 12. However, the past few weeks have brought unexpected challenges, as Utah has now dropped three consecutive games, including two losses to unranked opponents. This recent downturn has dampened the positive momentum, threatening the team's aspirations for a strong postseason showing. The Utes must regroup to preserve any remaining playoff hopes, as these early losses could significantly impact their chances for selection.
Offensively, the Utes have struggled, with their once-dynamic attack grinding to a halt. In their first four games, they demonstrated an ability to score effectively, hitting over 35 points in two of those wins. Yet in their recent three-game slide, the offense has only managed a combined 36 points, averaging a mere 12 points per game. The inconsistency is puzzling, especially as Utah has maintained a solid 162 rushing yards per game. This decline has deviated from Utah's winning formula of a physical ground game paired with a tenacious defense, and it’s clear that they need to revert to this approach to get back on track.
The situation has become dire enough to warrant staff changes, as Utah's offensive coordinator recently stepped down. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has openly acknowledged the issues, stating, “Everything’s up for evaluation.” Whittingham’s comments reflect the team’s urgency to reassess and revitalize their strategy. The Utes’ inability to execute consistently on offense has put pressure on the coaching staff to identify solutions quickly.
Utah’s upcoming game against the Houston Cougars presents a pivotal opportunity to reclaim their footing. The Cougars, who have also struggled this season, may provide Utah with the chance to regain confidence and momentum. This game is crucial for Utah, now 1-3 in conference play, to keep any slim playoff hopes alive. With Whittingham’s commitment to evaluation and change, the Utes have the chance to turn their season around – but they must take decisive action now.