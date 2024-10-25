Utah needs rebound in Big 12 showdown against Houston: Game Preview
Utah’s inaugural season in the Big 12 has been turbulent, marked by a three-game losing streak that has dampened their title hopes. Once ranked No. 11, the Utes now face Houston with the goal of avoiding their first four-game skid since 2017 and rekindling their bowl eligibility chances. Meanwhile, Houston, who has also struggled, aims to keep its slim postseason hopes alive. With both teams experiencing setbacks, their clash is pivotal for each program’s recovery and postseason potential (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+).
Utah’s strengths lie in its stout defense, allowing just 16.4 points per game—ranking 12th nationally. Although they’ve had missed tackles and turnover opportunities, Utah’s defense remains consistent in limiting opponents' scoring. Led by defensive end Van Fillinger, who has 7.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks, the Utes will aim to capitalize on Houston’s offensive struggles. Houston ranks at the bottom of the Big 12 in points per game (13.7) and total yards (303.0), lacking both a productive ground game and a reliable passing attack. With this matchup favoring Utah’s defensive style, the Utes will look to stifle Houston’s attempts to control the pace.
On the offensive front, Utah faces significant challenges. Averaging only 12 points per game over their last three matchups, their offensive struggles have directly impacted their season. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig’s recent resignation underscores the urgency for change, with quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian now stepping in as the interim offensive coordinator. Bajakian is expected to stick to the current playbook but will likely make minor adjustments to create a more dynamic offense. For quarterback Isaac Wilson, simplifying his reads could help Utah find success in the air and provide support to the rushing attack, a critical factor if Utah hopes to regain offensive balance.
One essential key to Utah’s victory lies in revamping their offensive line play. In a recent game against TCU, Utah’s offense was outmatched by an aggressive defense, which blitzed on 51% of pass plays. This intense pressure, coupled with breakdowns in communication, led to eight tackles for loss and four sacks against the Utes. Improving blocking schemes and communication will be vital to protect Wilson and allow Utah’s offense to sustain drives. Though the offensive line wasn’t entirely to blame, with TCU’s pressure affecting only 36% of all dropbacks, improvements are essential for Utah’s offensive stability.
For Houston, the lack of offensive firepower has been evident. Quarterbacks Zeon Chriss and Donovan Smith have combined for just five touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and their offensive line struggles to establish a solid run game. However, Houston’s defense, which ranks 19th nationally in passing yards allowed (173.9 per game), presents a potential obstacle to Utah’s air attack. For Utah to establish its ground game effectively, Wilson and the offense must capitalize on Houston’s defensive weaknesses, particularly when they sell out against the run.
Both teams have specific areas to exploit, but Utah’s path to victory hinges on their defense's consistency and offensive adjustments under Bajakian. By tightening the line’s play and reducing turnovers, the Utes can control possession and take advantage of Houston’s struggling offense. Conversely, Houston will aim to disrupt Utah’s offense and sustain enough defensive pressure to force mistakes. This matchup, Utah’s first against Houston since 1978, is set to be a defining game for both programs as they seek to salvage their seasons and keep postseason dreams alive.