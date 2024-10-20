Utah off to rough start in first half against TCU
The Utah Utes came out flat in their home matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night, falling behind 10-0 by halftime. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover played a crucial role in the Horned Frogs' early success, throwing for 196 yards and adding a rushing touchdown. Hoover’s poise and efficiency kept the Utah defense off-balance, allowing TCU to control the tempo of the game.
On the other side, Utah's offense struggled mightily to find any rhythm. Freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson, in his start as QB1, completed only 7-of-14 passes for a mere 51 yards in the first half. Wilson’s difficulties, coupled with a lackluster offensive line performance, kept the Utes from establishing any meaningful drives. Utah's total offensive output in the first half was just 86 yards, and every single possession resulted in a punt. In total, Utah punted seven times and only managed to pick up six first downs over the course of two quarters.
Utah great says it's time to cut off NIL to Cam Rising and move on
Despite the rough start, Utah is down, but not out. They’ve been in tough situations before, and while their offensive struggles are concerning, the defense has kept the game within reach by limiting TCU’s scoring to ten points.
The Utes will need to make significant adjustments at halftime, especially on offense, where better execution and improved decision-making from Wilson will be key. With their backs against the wall, Utah's response in the second half will determine if they can mount a comeback and avoid a home loss. The fans at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be hoping for a surge of energy from their team as they seek to overturn the deficit.