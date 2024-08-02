Utah officially moves into Big 12 with a bright future in its new conference
As of August 2, Utah has officially joined the Big 12 Conference. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Utes, who have transitioned from their first Power Five conference home in the Pac-12, which collapsed after the expiration of its grant of rights.
The collapse of the Pac-12 can be traced back to over a decade ago when then-commissioner Larry Scott attempted to expand the conference into a 16-team superconference by inviting several Big 12 schools. While most declined, Colorado joined, needing a geographic partner, which led to Utah's inclusion in 2011. This move significantly boosted Utah's athletic program, leading to increased television rights revenue, facility upgrades, and improved recruiting.
The Pac-12 was instrumental in elevating Utah's profile, with the university benefiting from substantial increases in research funding and enrollment. The athletic program saw success across various sports, including football, where the Utes won back-to-back Pac-12 championships in 2021 and 2022.
However, the ever-changing landscape of college athletics brought about another wave of realignment. Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC in 2021 prompted the Big 12 to add new members, and in 2022, the Big Ten's addition of USC and UCLA dealt a significant blow to the Pac-12. The Pac-12's failure to secure a lucrative media deal led to the departure of several schools, including Utah, to the Big 12.
The Big 12 offers Utah stability and new opportunities, with familiar faces from the Pac-12 and the chance to reignite rivalries with BYU and TCU. Financially, the move is advantageous, with the Utes expected to receive close to $50 million annually from the Big 12, compared to their previous earnings in the Pac-12.
Despite the challenges of adapting to a new conference, Utah's athletic director Mark Harlan and football coach Kyle Whittingham expressed optimism about the move. The Big 12's vibrant game day atmospheres and competitive spirit are expected to energize the Utes' teams and fanbase.
In basketball, the Big 12 presents a significant step up, with two recent national titles and multiple teams in the AP Top 25. This will be a challenging yet exciting test for Utah's basketball program.
As Utah embraces its new conference home, the Utes are poised to continue their upward trajectory, leveraging the opportunities and resources available in the Big 12 to achieve further success in athletics and beyond.