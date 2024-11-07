Utah OL Michael Mokofisi out for remainder of season
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed on ESPN 700 with Sean O'Connell that offensive lineman Michael Mokofisi is out for the rest of the season.
Mokofisi, who started all 13 games at right guard in 2023, earned a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention for his stellar play. His consistency and physicality have been crucial to the Utes’ offensive line, which has anchored a rushing attack averaging 182.5 yards per game. Additionally, the offensive line allowed one sack or less in seven games last season, showcasing their effectiveness in protecting the quarterback and creating gaps for the running game.
Mokofisi’s season-ending injury is a significant setback for the Utes, especially as they face the challenging final stretch of the season. His absence leaves a void in an offensive line that has been key to the team's offensive success. Whittingham’s announcement follows the recent loss of wide receiver Money Parks, who went down in Utah’s loss at Houston. With these key players out, Utah's offense will need to adapt quickly and find depth to fill the gaps in the lineup.
Utah riding with "Red Wave" for Holy War clash against BYU
The Utes face additional pressure as they prepare for their historic rivalry game against BYU, known as the "Holy War," set for a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. With Mokofisi sidelined, the Utes' offensive line will need to step up to maintain their effective rushing attack and protect their quarterback against an aggressive BYU defense. As Whittingham and his staff prepare for this high-stakes matchup, finding ways to overcome the loss of key players like Mokofisi and Parks will be critical to keeping the Utes’ season on track.