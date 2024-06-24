Utah picked as favorite to win Big 12 football championship in 2024
This season marks the dawn of a new era for Utah football with the transition into the Big 12 conference. Kyle Whittingham's team will trying to take the top spot following the departure of Texas and Oklahoma. The Utes stands out as the preseason favorite to clinch the conference title, with odds of +300, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah's recent history is filled with success, having captured the Pac-12 championships. However, last season was less favorable as the Utes finished fifth in the Pac-12, largely due to a spate of injuries, including the loss of starting quarterback Cam Rising for the entire year.
Whittingham's reigns as college football's third-longest tenured coach and is a pivotal figure in the team's success, Under his leadership, Utah has consistently been a force in three different conferences. Additionally, Rice-Eccles Stadium offers a significant home-field advantage, renowned for its intense atmosphere and passionate fan base. This season, the Utes' defense looks to remain a cornerstone of their strategy, returning many key players from a unit that shut down opponents.
The competition in the Big 12 will be fierce. Kansas State is considered Utah's closest rival for the title. Much of the excitement is around Kansas and UCF, who are also in the mix, tied for third in the Big 12 odds. While Iowa State and Oklahoma State complete the top contenders.
The Big 12 conference has seen significant changes in recent years, creating a dynamic and unpredictable environment. Utah's solid foundation and recent success make them well-equipped to navigate this new landscape and achieve immediate success.
The Utes' campaign kicks off on August 29 with a home game against Southern Utah, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting season. With a blend of experienced coaching, a robust defense, and a supportive home crowd, Utah is poised to make a strong impact in their inaugural Big 12 season.