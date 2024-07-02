Utah picked to win 2024 Big 12 Championship in preseason media poll
As the University of Utah transitions to the Big 12 Conference, the Utes have been predicted to finish first in the 2024 football preseason poll, an accolade determined by media representatives. Under the experienced leadership of head coach Kyle Whittingham, now entering his 20th season, the team is expected to contend for the conference title and potentially secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Big 12 is anticipated to be fiercely competitive, with Kansas State and Oklahoma State also receiving significant consideration for the top spot. Utah secured 20 first-place votes, amassing a total of 906 points, narrowly surpassing Kansas State, which received 19 first-place votes and 889 points. Oklahoma State followed closely in third with 14 first-place votes and 829 points, coming off their appearance in the 2023 Big 12 Championship.
The full preseason rankings are as follows:
1. Utah (906 points, 20 first-place votes)
2. Kansas State (889 points, 19 first-place votes)
3. Oklahoma State (829 points, 14 first-place votes)
4. Kansas (772 points, 5 first-place votes)
5. Arizona (762 points, 3 first-place votes)
6. Iowa State (661 points)
7. West Virginia (581 points)
8. UCF (551 points)
9. Texas Tech (532 points)
10. TCU (436 points)
11. Colorado (400 points)
12. Baylor (268 points)
13. BYU (215 points)
14. Cincinnati (196 points)
15. Houston (157 points)
16. Arizona State (141 points)
The excitement for the upcoming season starts during the Big 12 Football Media Days, set to take place on July 9-10 from Las Vegas. Coverage of the event will be available on ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Representing the Utes at Media Days will be quarterback Cameron Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, and linebacker Karene Reid. These players are expected to be pivotal in Utah's quest for dominance in their new conference.
Rising, a dynamic quarterback going into his seventh year, has the ability to lead the offense with precision, while Kuithe’s versatility as a tight end provides a crucial target in the passing game. On the defensive side, Tafuna’s strength and Reid’s tackling prowess will be key components in Utah’s strategy to stifle opposing offenses.
With high expectations and a robust roster, the Utes are poised for a promising season in the Big 12, aiming not only to secure the conference title but also to make a significant impact on the national stage.