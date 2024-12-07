Utah punter Jack Bouwmeester enters transfer portal
Utah Utes standout punter Jack Bouwmeester has officially entered the transfer portal, bringing an end to his impressive tenure in Salt Lake City. Bouwmeester, who has played in every game for the Utes since the 2022 season, has been a cornerstone of the team's special teams unit. Over his three-year career, Bouwmeester has appeared in 39 games, compiling a legacy of consistent excellence.
In 2024, Bouwmeester maintained his reputation as one of the premier punters in college football. Playing in all 12 games, he led the Big 12 in punts during the regular season, averaging an impressive 44.7 yards per attempt, a mark that ranked 14th among punters in Power Five conferences. His 60 punts included 13 that traveled over 50 yards, with a season-long 62-yard effort against UCF and additional 60-yarders versus Baylor and Arizona. Bouwmeester consistently demonstrated precision, pinning opponents inside their 20-yard line nine times, with standout performances against BYU and Houston. He also served as the holder for Utah’s field goals and PATs, showcasing his versatility.
Bouwmeester’s accolades underscore his impact on the game. A two-time All-Conference honoree, he earned First-Team Pac-12 honors in 2023 and was named to the Big 12 Second Team in 2024. He was also recognized on the Ray Guy Award Watch List in both seasons, reaching semifinalist status in 2023. Bouwmeester ranks sixth in Utah program history with a career punt average of 43.6 yards and is seventh all-time with 33 punts of 50 or more yards. His career average ranked fourth among active Big 12 punters at the conclusion of the 2024 regular season.
Originally from Bendigo, Australia, Bouwmeester honed his skills with ProKick Australia and Punt Factory before arriving at Utah. He also played cricket and Australian Rules Football, showcasing his diverse athletic background. With one year of eligibility remaining, Bouwmeester is set to make an immediate impact at his next program.