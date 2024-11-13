Utah QB Brandon Rose out for remainder of season
Utah Utes quarterback Brandon Rose has been ruled out for the season after sustaining an injury in the closing moments of their game against BYU. The 7th-ranked Cougars handed the Utes a tough 22-21 loss, and now the team faces an even more significant setback with Rose’s absence.
Head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed the news, expressing the toll this injury takes on an already depleted quarterback roster. Rose is the third Utah quarterback to be sidelined for the year, joining Cam Rising and Sam Huard. This unfortunate turn has left the Utes with a bare-bones quarterback lineup as they push through the season.
The team will now rely on freshman Isaac Wilson, who steps up as QB1, with Luke Bottari serving as his backup. This limited depth at quarterback places the Utes in a precarious position, as they do not have a designated emergency passer listed as a third option on the depth chart. Utah’s coaching staff will be looking to Wilson to make a significant impact in the remaining games.
In his first career start, Rose had shown promise, completing 12 of 21 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Losing him at this stage is a harsh blow for a Utes team aiming to stay competitive despite these challenges. They face another significant test as they prepare to meet the 18th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder.
Scheduled for a Noon ET kickoff on FOX, the game is a crucial matchup for Utah as they navigate a season heavily impacted by injuries at the quarterback position. The Utes’ resilience will be tested as they lean on Wilson and a young roster to carry them forward.