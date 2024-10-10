Utah QB Cam Rising continues to improve before Friday night's game at Arizona State
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham recently spoke on his ESPN 700 show, offering insight into the status of quarterback Cam Rising.
"We will see what happens this week with Cam, and we're hoping," Whittingham said. "I think it's looking encouraging, but I'm not going to say anything until we actually get to the game."
This cautious optimism is a reflection of the uncertainty surrounding Rising's readiness, though signs of progress are evident. Rising stayed late after practice to get extra reps, which is a positive indication of his recovery. Importantly, he didn’t have anything on his throwing hand, which points toward a potential return to form.
Whittingham also confirmed that Rising's practice performance was strong, signaling that the bye week might have been just what the Utes needed. It allowed Rising and the team some extra time to regroup, and the hope is that this will help propel Utah forward in the coming games.
However, the uncertainty lingers. Utah faces a quick turnaround with their Friday night matchup against Arizona State in Tempe (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN). If Rising is unable to play, freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson will likely take over the starting role once again. Wilson, who has shown promise in previous games, would be tasked with leading the Utes in a crucial matchup.
As Utah prepares for the short week, all eyes will remain on Rising’s status and whether he will be cleared in time. His potential return could provide the spark Utah needs as they navigate their season in a competitive Big 12 conference.