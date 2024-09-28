Utah QB Cam Rising game-time decision vs. Arizona, per sources
Utah quarterback Cam Rising has faced a difficult stretch over the past two years due to recurring injuries. Rising, who had an impressive 2022 season before tearing his ACL in the Rose Bowl, has struggled to stay healthy this season as well. He injured his throwing hand during Utah's game against Baylor on September 7 and has missed the team’s last two games as a result. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rising's status for the upcoming game against Arizona remains uncertain and will likely be a game-time decision.
Rising will undergo the same evaluation process as he did before Utah’s recent matchup against Oklahoma State. The decision to play him will hinge on his pregame performance, particularly his ability to throw with spin and velocity. Despite his limited practice time this week due to ongoing rest for his finger, the coaching staff is carefully weighing whether to allow him back on the field or give him more time to fully recover. A potential factor in this decision is the team's upcoming bye week, which would give Rising additional time to heal before their October 11 game at Arizona State.
In Rising’s absence, freshman Isaac Wilson has stepped in to lead the Utes. Wilson has shown flashes of talent in his starts, particularly with a 239-yard, three-touchdown performance against Utah State. However, his inexperience has also been evident, as seen in his two-interception game against Oklahoma State. Despite the challenges, Wilson has managed to keep the Utes in the win column, helping the team secure victories in the past two weeks. The Utes now face a pivotal decision with Rising’s health and availability.