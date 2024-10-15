Utah QB Cam Rising out indefinitely with remaining eligibility uncertain
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising will miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to a leg injury he suffered on Friday night against Arizona State. He just returned from a hand injury suffered in Week 2 vs. Baylor.
Rising, a seventh-year senior, had been a cornerstone for Utah throughout his career, leading the team to multiple victories and helping establish the Utes as a competitive force. However, his recent return to the field against Arizona State did not go as planned. He struggled throughout the game, throwing three interceptions and having difficulty finding his rhythm. This performance raised concerns about his health, which were later confirmed when head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Rising's injury would sideline him for the rest of the season.
Whittingham praised Rising’s contributions to the team, saying, "During his time at Utah, Cam has been both a great player and leader for our program, and he will obviously be missed." The future of Rising’s collegiate eligibility remains uncertain, but there is a possibility he could return for another season. Rising’s career has been plagued by injuries, including a season-ending shoulder injury in 2020, a concussion in the 2021 Rose Bowl, and a serious knee injury that kept him out for all of 2023. The 25-year-old began his college football journey at Texas, redshirting in 2018 before transferring to Utah and sitting out the 2019 season.
With Rising out, Utah's offense will now be led by freshman Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson. Isaac, while talented, lacks the experience Rising brought to the team, making the transition challenging for the Utes. His performance in upcoming games, particularly against TCU, will be crucial for Utah's success as they navigate the remainder of the season. Whittingham confirmed Wilson as the starting quarterback moving forward but acknowledged the uncertainty around Rising's future.
Rising’s injury adds to Utah’s challenges, as they’ve already faced a tough season in the Big 12 with a 4-2 record (1-2 in conference play). The team will need to rally around Wilson and adjust their game plan to remain competitive in the conference. Despite the setback, the Utes will look to continue their push for success, though the loss of their veteran leader will undoubtedly have an impact.