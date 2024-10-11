Utah QB Cam Rising to start vs. Arizona State, per reports
Utah football's star quarterback Cam Rising seems poised for a return, offering a potential spark to the Utes' struggling offense.
According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Rising is expected to start against the Arizona State Sun Devils. This will mark his first appearance since being sidelined due to an injury he sustained on September 7 against Baylor.
Rising's injury, which involved his ring finger on his throwing hand, has kept him out for Utah's last three games. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham has been cautiously optimistic about Rising's return, stating during his weekly press conference, "We’ll see what happens this week, but there’s a chance, I can tell you that. It’s still early in the week." His comments reflected hope for Rising's recovery, with the team remaining hopeful that he could start this Friday.
This week saw a significant development in Rising's recovery, as he returned to practice for the first time since his injury. He reportedly took the majority of practice reps, including in the team’s final walkthrough before traveling for the game against Arizona State. This suggests that Rising is ready to get back under center and lead the Utes.
Rising’s return comes at a crucial time for Utah. The team has struggled offensively, particularly in the red zone, and has found it challenging to establish consistency without their starting quarterback. His presence will provide a much-needed boost, as Rising's leadership and ability to make plays with both his arm and legs have been vital to Utah's success in the past.
With Arizona State off to a strong start this season, Utah will need all the firepower it can muster, and Rising’s return could be the key to reigniting the offense. His return is eagerly anticipated by both fans and teammates as the Utes prepare for this pivotal conference matchup.
No. 16 Utah travels to Tempe to face Arizona State tomorrow night (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN).