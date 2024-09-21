Utah QB Cam Rising will be a game-time decision vs. Oklahoma State, per reports
Utah Football star quarterback Cam Rising’s availability remains uncertain ahead of a critical top-15 matchup against Oklahoma State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that Rising will be a game-time decision due to an injury to his throwing hand.
The injury occurred in Week 2 against Baylor, and Rising has been managing the recovery process since. Although the stitches from the injury have been removed, Rising has been practicing with a glove on his throwing hand. The situation remains fluid, and his status won’t be official until kickoff.
The injury to Rising’s throwing hand poses a challenge not only in terms of pain management but also in his ability to perform effectively. His injury kept him out of practice leading up to Utah’s rivalry game against Utah State, and he ultimately missed the game.
This week, he practiced early in the week, but as practices progressed, true freshman Isaac Wilson began to take more snaps. Wilson has shown promise, especially with his strong performance against Utah State. However, playing against Oklahoma State in Boone Pickens Stadium will present a tougher challenge for the young quarterback.
If Rising is unable to play, Wilson will be called upon to lead the Utes for the second consecutive week. The outcome of the game could hinge on Utah’s ability to adapt to Rising’s absence or his limited capacity if he does take the field. Regardless of who starts, the Utes face a tough test in this high-stakes contest (4 p.m. ET on FOX).