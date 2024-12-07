Utah QB Isaac Wilson considering entering the transfer portal, per report
Utah Utes freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson is reportedly considering entering the transfer portal next week, according to 247Sports' Blair Angulo. The potential move has sparked significant interest, given Wilson's promising debut season.
Wilson, a former four-star recruit and Elite 11 finalist, stepped into the starting role after seventh-year senior Cam Rising suffered a season-ending injury. In his freshman campaign, Wilson threw for over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns, demonstrating poise and skill that could attract programs nationwide. Notably, Wilson became the first true freshman quarterback in Utah program history to defeat an AP ranked team when the Utes secured a 22-19 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma State. He also set another milestone as the first Utah freshman quarterback to surpass 200 passing yards in three consecutive games, including a season-high 280 yards against Arizona.
Wilson’s Utah tenure follows an illustrious high school career at Corner Canyon High School, where he led the Chargers to a 13-1 record and a state championship in 2023. Named Mr. Football by the Deseret News, Wilson broke the Utah state record for total offense in a season with 5,901 yards. In the playoffs, he threw for 1,236 yards and 12 touchdowns, capping his senior year with a standout championship game performance: 255 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 192 rushing yards with three scores. As a junior, Wilson recorded 3,774 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the top quarterback prospects nationally.
If Wilson enters the transfer portal, it could signal Rising’s intent to return for an unprecedented eighth season under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck. With three years of eligibility remaining, Wilson's departure would open doors for other programs eager to secure a talented and proven young quarterback. For Utah, the move would represent a significant shift in their future plans at the quarterback position, ensuring Wilson's next chapter will be closely watched.