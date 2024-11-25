Utah QB Isaac Wilson out for UCF matchup, Luke Bottari to start
Kyle Whittingham announced that freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson will not be available for this weekend’s game against UCF after suffering a leg injury in the Utes’ recent matchup. Wilson exited during the third quarter after being rolled up on a play, immediately grabbing his knee in pain. Medical staff attended to him on the field before escorting him to the medical tent. Wilson was later taken to the locker room, signaling the severity of the injury.
Despite the setback, Whittingham provided some optimism, stating Wilson is expected to recover in time for spring ball, pending a few remaining evaluations. His absence, however, leaves the Utes in a challenging position as they navigate their quarterback depth in what has become a turbulent season.
At the time of Wilson’s injury, Utah was trailing 24-13 against No. 22 Iowa State. Luke Bottari stepped in, continuing a season-long carousel at quarterback due to injuries that previously sidelined Cam Rising and other key contributors. Bottari managed to rally the team, giving Utah a late four-point lead before Iowa State’s Carson Hansen sealed the game with a decisive touchdown, handing the Utes a narrow loss.
Wilson’s injury adds to a growing list of sidelined starters for Utah, including Cam Rising, Money Parks, and Brant Kuithe. These absences have contributed to the Utes missing postseason play for the first time since 2013, ending an impressive streak under Whittingham’s leadership.
Utah now faces UCF in their season finale on Friday night in Orlando, set to air at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. With Bottari leading the offense, the Utes will look to close their season on a high note, despite the mounting challenges.