Utah QB Isaac Wilson starts vs. Arizona with Cam Rising out for third straight week
Isaac Wilson earned his third career start for the Utah Utes in a key Big 12 matchup against Arizona, stepping in once again for veteran quarterback Cam Rising, who remained sidelined due to a lingering hand injury. Rising, a crucial leader for the Utes, was expected to be the team’s starter this season but has been recovering from an injury that has kept him out longer than anticipated.
Wilson, a talented freshman quarterback with strong football pedigree as the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, has been thrust into the spotlight much earlier than expected. Although his inexperience has shown at times, Wilson has displayed flashes of brilliance, showcasing his arm strength and poise under pressure. His third start provided an opportunity to continue growing and gaining valuable experience against a tough Arizona Wildcats defense.
Wilson looked outstanding and in control last week against Oklahoma State. This is the first home start of his young career and first at night.
With Rising still recovering, the Utah offense adapted its strategy to fit Wilson's skill set, incorporating more short passes and quick decisions to keep the chains moving. Although the offense has had to adjust without Rising's veteran leadership, Wilson has shown promising development as he gains confidence each game. His performance against Arizona was a key test, as both he and the Utah coaching staff aimed to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive.
As Rising’s return remains uncertain, Wilson’s continued development is crucial for Utah’s success this season, making each game a vital learning opportunity for the young quarterback.