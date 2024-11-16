Utah QB Isaac Wilson starts vs. No. 18 Colorado
Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson has been thrust into the spotlight as the team prepares to face No. 18 Colorado in Boulder. There was speculation swirling throughout the week regarding Wilson’s status, as rumors of an illness threatened his availability. However, the freshman quarterback made the trip and is set to start, providing a much-needed boost to a depleted Utah roster that has only two quarterbacks remaining.
The Utes, currently riding a four-game losing streak, are desperate to turn their season around with an upset victory over the Buffaloes. A win would not only provide relief but also restore some momentum to a season that has been riddled with adversity. Wilson’s performance will be pivotal, as he leads an offense that has struggled to find consistency amid injuries and shifting personnel.
Wilson, a highly-touted recruit and younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, has shown flashes of promise but remains largely untested against top-tier competition. His ability to manage the game, make plays under pressure, and avoid critical mistakes will be crucial against a Colorado defense known for its opportunistic play.
For Utah, the stakes are high. Head coach Kyle Whittingham has emphasized the need for resilience and execution, particularly in the trenches, as they face a talented Colorado squad led by Coach Deion Sanders. The Noon ET kickoff on FOX provides a national stage for Wilson and the Utes to prove they can rise to the challenge.
With a young quarterback leading the charge and the season hanging in the balance, Utah's visit to Boulder is a defining moment. If Wilson can rally his team and deliver a composed performance, the Utes may snap their losing streak and head into the offseason with renewed optimism.