Utah QB Sam Huard out for rest of season following surgery
The Utah Utes have been hit with some challenging quarterback news as backup Sam Huard has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery. Head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed the news on KSL’s Sports Zone, noting that Huard’s physical limitations post-surgery have ended his year prematurely.
Huard’s sidelining is particularly disappointing given his recent upward trajectory within the team. Just after the Arizona State game, he was promoted to third-string quarterback, indicating he was gaining ground in the quarterback room. Unfortunately, Huard’s surgery followed shortly after, halting his progression. Having joined the program in the summer, Huard had limited time to establish himself fully in Utah’s offensive system, but his potential was evident. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback arrived in Utah as a highly regarded recruit, ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect in the 2021 recruiting class after an impressive high school career at Kennedy Catholic in Washington.
Huard, who transferred from Cal Poly to Utah, saw the Utes as the ideal platform to showcase his skills at the Power Five level. His absence leaves the Utes with only two active quarterbacks, Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose, both of whom are vying for the backup role.
The timing of Huard’s injury and surgery is another setback for the Utes, who are already managing the absence of starting quarterback Cam Rising, also recovering from a season-ending injury. Whittingham mentioned that during the team’s bye week, Wilson and Rose have been sharing reps, competing head-to-head for the backup position.
With a pivotal matchup against the ninth-ranked BYU Cougars in the Holy War on November 9, Whittingham aims to finalize the quarterback hierarchy by Monday, allowing the chosen player time to prepare thoroughly. While the Utes take a brief respite over the weekend, the urgency to establish a clear quarterback structure will be front and center as they return to practice, gearing up for one of the season’s most intense rivalries.