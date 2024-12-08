Utah quarterback Brandon Rose enters transfer portal
Utah Utes quarterback Brandon Rose has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity after a challenging and eventful journey in Salt Lake City. Rose, who has two years of eligibility remaining, made his mark at Utah despite limited opportunities due to injuries and depth chart competition.
In the 2024 season, Rose saw his first significant collegiate action, appearing in three games and starting one before a season-ending injury against BYU. In that game, which marked his first career start, Rose showcased his dual-threat capabilities by throwing for 112 yards and two touchdowns while adding 55 rushing yards. Earlier in the season, he made his collegiate debut during Utah’s dominant season-opening win over Southern Utah. Later, he entered in the second half against Houston, completing seven passes for 45 yards.
Before 2024, Rose’s contributions were limited. He redshirted in 2022 and did not see action in 2023, biding his time behind a deep quarterback room. However, his potential was clear from his high school career at Murrieta Valley High School in California. A three-star recruit, Rose threw for 7,521 yards and 74 touchdowns in high school, earning Southwestern League MVP honors as a senior and leading his team to a league championship. His senior campaign featured 3,002 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, along with 236 rushing yards and two scores, underscoring his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.
Rose’s decision to transfer reflects a desire for a fresh start and the opportunity to compete for a starting role elsewhere. His performance against BYU in 2024 demonstrated his potential as a dynamic quarterback, and his experience in Utah’s competitive program should serve him well moving forward.
With two years left, Rose will look to bring his skillset, resilience, and leadership to a new program, aiming to make a significant impact and fulfill the promise he showed as a high school standout and emerging college player.