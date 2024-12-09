Utah quarterback Sam Huard enters transfer portal
Utah Utes quarterback Sam Huard has officially entered the transfer portal, seeking a fresh start after an injury-plagued 2024 season in which he did not play. Huard, a former five-star recruit with an impressive prep and collegiate résumé, will look to make the most of his final year of eligibility at his next destination.
Huard’s journey to Utah was marked by high expectations. Before joining the Utes, he spent the 2023 season at Cal Poly, where he started nine games and showcased his talent. He completed 184 of 303 passes for 2,247 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Huard set multiple school records during his time at Cal Poly, including six passing touchdowns in a game against Lincoln and 37 completions in a single contest against Sacramento State, where he threw for a career-high 483 yards.
Prior to Cal Poly, Huard began his collegiate career at Washington, where he played in five games, including one start. His most notable performance came in the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State, where he threw for 190 yards and a touchdown. However, limited playing time prompted him to transfer to Cal Poly for more opportunities.
Huard’s football pedigree is unmatched. At Kennedy Catholic High School, he was a record-setting quarterback, breaking Washington state records for career passing yards (13,214) and touchdowns (153). As a senior, he threw for 1,473 yards and 21 touchdowns in a pandemic-shortened season. His accolades include being named the No. 1 pro-style quarterback by 247Sports and ESPN, the Seattle Times’ Area Offensive Player of the Year, and the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year.
While injuries derailed his 2024 season, Huard’s talent and experience make him a compelling addition for programs seeking a veteran quarterback. With his final season ahead, Huard has the opportunity to rewrite his collegiate narrative and make a lasting impact at his next stop.