Utah ranked No. 12 in preseason AP Top 25 poll
Utah has established itself as a powerhouse in its first season in the Big 12 Conference, as evidenced by its No. 12 ranking in the AP preseason Top 25 poll. This recognition comes after the Utes transitioned from the disintegrating Pac-12 Conference, with their inaugural Big 12 season set to begin on August 29 against Southern Utah.
Despite being new to the conference, Utah is already seen as a top contender, particularly with the return of veteran quarterback Cam Rising, who is entering his seventh collegiate season.
The Utes' high ranking reflects the team's strong reputation and the confidence that analysts and fans alike have in their potential to dominate in the Big 12. Utah’s inclusion as the highest-ranked team in the conference, ahead of notable programs like Oklahoma State (No. 17), Kansas State (No. 18), and Kansas (No. 22), underscores their competitive edge. The Big 12 media preseason poll also echoes this sentiment, placing Utah at the top, an indicator of the expectations for the Utes in their new conference environment.
1. Georgia (46)
2. Ohio State (15)
3. Oregon (1)
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Penn State
9. Michigan
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12.Utah
13. LSU
14. Clemson
15. Tennessee
16. Oklahoma
17. Oklahoma State
18. Kansas State
19. Miami
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. Kansas
23. USC
24. NC State
25. Iowa
Other teams receiving votes:
Louisville 111, Virginia Tech 77, Boise St. 47, SMU 33, Iowa St. 33, Liberty 32, Washington 23, West Virginia 17, Memphis 16, Nebraska 16, Wisconsin 15, UTSA 6, Tulane 5, Appalachian St. 4, Kentucky 3, Auburn 2, Colorado 1.
Kyle Whittingham says mega realignment is coming with NFL minor league approach
Utah's 2023 season ended with an 8-5 record and a disappointing loss to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl, which capped their final Pac-12 season. However, it’s important to note that four of their five losses were against Top 25 teams, with three occurring on the road. This track record against tough competition sets the stage for what could be a successful first year in the Big 12.
Overall, the Big 12 placed five teams in the preseason rankings, with Utah leading the pack. Their performance in this new conference will be closely watched, as they aim to solidify their status as a dominant force in college football.