Utah RB Wayshawn Parker named to preseason award watch list

Congrats to @WayshawnParker for making the 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐃𝐨𝐚𝐤 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭! This award honors the top running back in college football.



📰: https://t.co/Bx1oqL9BDR#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/nMeqtezbpj