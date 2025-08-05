Utah RB Wayshawn Parker named to preseason award watch list
Coming off an impressive freshman season at Washington State, Wayshawn Parker should have ample opportunities to show the rest of the country what he can do out of the backfield as a sophomore with Utah.
Already, the 5-foot-10 running back has gained national attention before he's even played a single down for the Utes. As Parker prepares for the 2025 regular season, he's been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Named after the three-time All-American who played for SMU, the Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the most outstanding running back in college football. Parker is the fourth Utes player to earn a spot on the award's prominent watch list since 2015, joining Devontae Booker (2015), Zack Moss (2018) and Tavion Thomas (2022).
Parker would be the first Utah running back to take home the prestigious honor — that is, if the California native puts together the 1,000-yard rushing season he's striving for and helps the Utes reach the top of the Big 12 in the process.
Parker is coming off appearing in all 12 games for the Cougars, including seven starts, and earning the Pac-12's Freshman "Top Performer" with 137 carries for 735 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 2024. While posting an average of 5.4 yards per carry and 61.3 yards per game, Parker hauled in 11 catches for 108 yards and one touchdown as well.
The 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award will be revealed in November. The Doak Walker Award national selection committee will then vote on three finalists. The winner of the 2025 Doak Walker Award will be announced Dec. 12.