Utah receives no favors from AP Top 25 voters in latest poll
Despite an impressive 38-21 win over in-state rival Utah State, the Utah Utes found themselves disrespected in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, failing to crack the top ten once again. The Utes, who have consistently performed well this season, were ranked just outside the top ten, even as teams like No. 11 USC were idle and No. 10 Penn State struggled to a narrow 34-27 victory against Bowling Green on Saturday.
What makes Utah’s exclusion from the top ten particularly surprising is the adversity they overcame in their recent win. With starting quarterback Cam Rising still sidelined, freshman backup Isaac Wilson made his first career start, showing poise and maturity beyond his years.
Wilson played efficiently, managing the offense well and leading the team to a convincing victory. His performance, combined with the Utes’ solid defense and balanced offensive attack, showcased Utah’s depth and resilience. The win highlighted Utah’s ability to remain competitive even without their veteran signal-caller, a factor that should have boosted their ranking in the eyes of voters.
Instead, Utah’s impressive victory was overshadowed by the reshuffling at the top of the poll. Georgia, previously the consensus No. 1 team, was overthrown by Texas, who claimed the top spot despite a softer 56-7 win over UTSA. Georgia fell to No. 2, followed by No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Alabama, and No. 5 Ole Miss. The shifting dynamics in the top five did little to benefit Utah, who remained stuck outside the top ten despite a resume that continues to strengthen each week.
The Utes' continued underestimation in the AP Poll has become a rallying cry for a program that has long felt overlooked on the national stage. Utah's physical style of play, defensive strength, and ability to adapt under difficult circumstances are traits that typically warrant higher consideration.
Yet, pollsters have consistently favored brand-name programs like USC and Penn State, whose recent performances have outmatched the Utes. For Utah, the path forward is clear: keep winning convincingly and make an undeniable case to voters that they belong among the nation’s elite. Until then, Utah will continue to carry the chip on their shoulder, fueled by the disrespect that once again reared its head.
Utah will need a statement win against No. 14 Oklahoma State to open Big 12 play this week in Stillwater.