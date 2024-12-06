Utah reportedly set to hire Jason Beck as new offensive coordinator
Utah has hired Jason Beck to take over as the next offensive coordinator, per multiple reports. Beck, who was previously at New Mexico, brings a track record of success in quarterback development, creative offensive schemes, and a balanced attack, aiming to reinvigorate an offense that has struggled over the past two seasons under Kyle Whittingham’s leadership.
Beck’s offensive philosophy centers on adaptability, quarterback decision-making, and leveraging explosive play potential. His system often employs RPO (run-pass option) concepts, heavy motion, and innovative formations to keep defenses guessing. At his previous stops, including BYU, Virginia, and Syracuse, Beck’s offenses consistently averaged over 3,800 total yards annually. Most recently, Beck led a high-powered offense at New Mexico, averaging 484.2 yards per game in 2024, which ranked fourth nationally.
At New Mexico, Beck’s offense was a critical factor in the Lobos’ best season since 2016, achieving five wins despite a defense that allowed 38 points per game. His quarterback, Devon Dampier, was a dual-threat weapon, throwing for 2,768 yards and rushing for 1,166 yards, accounting for 31 total touchdowns. This performance earned Beck a Broyles Award nomination, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
Beck’s hire comes after Utah’s offense under Andy Ludwig struggled significantly, particularly in the absence of star quarterback Cam Rising, who missed all of 2023 and most of 2024. Utah’s passing offense ranked No. 117 in 2023 and No. 99 in 2024, averaging just over 23 points per game in both seasons. Following Ludwig’s resignation after a dismal 13-7 loss to TCU in October 2024, Beck becomes the first permanent new face to lead Utah’s offense since 2019.
Beck’s resume includes developing NFL quarterbacks such as Taysom Hill and Bryce Perkins. His ability to maximize quarterback talent will be crucial as Utah looks to rebound offensively in 2025. Earlier reports suggested the Utes pursued other candidates, including Ben Arbuckle (Washington State) and Mack Leftwich (Texas State), but Beck ultimately emerged as the ideal choice.
With Beck at the helm, Utah hopes to revitalize its offensive identity. His creative, balanced approach and history of success make him a promising addition to Whittingham’s staff as the Utes aim to compete in an increasingly competitive college football landscape.