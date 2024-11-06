Utah riding with "Red Wave" for Holy War clash against BYU
The Utah Utes are set to face off against their in-state rivals, the No. 9 BYU Cougars, in a high-stakes edition of the "Holy War" on Saturday night. Utah will don their striking "Red Wave" uniforms, featuring red helmets, jerseys, and pants, creating a vivid contrast against BYU's all-blue look—a royal throwback for the Cougars that was announced earlier in the season. This color clash adds extra intensity to a rivalry known for its electric atmosphere and hard-fought games.
For Utah, this game is about more than just tradition. After a bye week, the Utes are eager to reset their season's trajectory and regain momentum. The team has faced a rough patch at home, with a four-game losing streak in Salt Lake City casting a shadow over their recent performance. "When in doubt, wear red," Utah Football’s social media teased, hinting at the Utes' hopes that the bold "Red Wave" will fuel a spirited comeback against a tough BYU team.
BYU, now the top team in the Big 12, enters Rice-Eccles Stadium with confidence but also a historical challenge: they haven't defeated Utah on the Utes' home turf in nearly 20 years. Their all-blue ensemble, which pays homage to past Cougar teams, symbolizes both pride and pressure, as they look to continue their successful season with another big win.
The clash will be televised nationally on ESPN at 10:15 p.m. ET, bringing the intensity of Utah’s “Red Wave” and BYU’s royal blues to a wider audience. As both teams fight to make a statement, Saturday night promises a memorable showdown in one of college football’s fiercest rivalries.