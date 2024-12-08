Utah running back Anthony Woods enters transfer portal
Utah Utes running back Anthony Woods has officially entered the transfer portal, seeking a new opportunity after a season in which he did not see game action with the Utes due to injury. Woods, who transferred to Utah from Idaho ahead of the 2024 season, arrived with an impressive track record, but his potential remained untapped during his time in Salt Lake City.
Woods was a dominant force at Idaho, where he played 24 games from 2022 to 2023 and amassed 2,027 rushing yards on 357 carries, averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry. He scored 19 touchdowns during his two-year stint, emerging as one of the top running backs in the Big Sky Conference. Woods’ performance in 2023 earned him First-Team All-Big Sky honors, as he rushed for 1,155 yards on 206 carries and found the end zone 16 times. His 16 touchdowns ranked fourth in the FCS and first in the Big Sky, where he also led the league in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, averaging 96.3 yards per contest.
Woods’ time at Idaho was highlighted by eight 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 211-yard, five-touchdown performance against Eastern Washington. He also showcased his durability and ability to handle a heavy workload with a career-high 24 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown against Sacramento State. As a freshman in 2022, Woods rushed for 872 yards and three touchdowns, including a season-high 139 yards on 15 carries against Portland State.
A three-star recruit out of Palmdale High School in California, Woods rushed for 1,580 yards and 24 touchdowns during his senior season, earning All-CIF honors and being named Conference Back of the Year in 2021.
Despite his lack of opportunities at Utah, Woods’ track record suggests he will be a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal, bringing a proven ability to excel as a versatile and productive running back at the collegiate level.