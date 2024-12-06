Utah running back Dijon Stanley enters transfer portal
Utah running back Dijon Stanley has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the Utes, becoming the third running back from the program to do so this offseason, alongside Anthony Woods and Jaylon Glover. Stanley’s decision follows a 2024 campaign where he showcased his potential despite limited opportunities in the backfield, amassing 66 rushing yards and 166 receiving yards with two touchdowns across 12 games.
Stanley’s most memorable performance came in the season opener against Southern Utah, where he exploded for 184 all-purpose yards—the second-most by any Power Five running back in Week 1. He led the team in rushing (34 yards on six carries) and receiving (150 yards on three catches with two touchdowns), setting a Utah program record for receiving yards by a running back since at least 1996. His Week 1 receiving output was also the highest by any FBS running back in 2024. However, his opportunities dwindled as the season progressed, with his next significant contribution being 21 total yards from scrimmage against Baylor (16 rushing, five receiving).
In 2023, Stanley played a more reserved role, appearing in 10 games primarily on special teams and as a backup. He totaled just one rushing yard on six carries and 21 receiving yards on three catches. His standout moment came against No. 8 Oregon with a career-long 49-yard kickoff return, showcasing his versatility and speed.
Stanley’s departure leaves the Utah backfield thin, as the Utes now lose a player with explosive potential. His blend of speed and versatility will undoubtedly attract interest from programs seeking a dynamic playmaker.