Utah's Brant Kuithe throws shade at OSU fans after big win: "It wasn't loud at all"
Utah's Brant Kuithe had a standout performance in the Utes' recent victory over Oklahoma State, finding the endzone twice in the now-No. 10-ranked Utes’ win.
Kuithe’s first touchdown came on a run play that has been a part of Utah’s playbook since he joined the team, but rarely used. Reflecting on his scoring play, Kuithe expressed satisfaction in getting a chance to take handoffs, a departure from his usual role as a pass-catcher. "It was nice, to be back there and take some handoffs too, but can't complain," Kuithe said via UteZone.
The play that had everyone talking, though, was Kuithe’s second touchdown, where he calmly walked into the endzone. “I saw the guy on the ground and knew there wasn’t anyone else around,” he said. “There’d be no point in running into the endzone. It was hot, and I kind of got tired, so I just walked in and felt good.”
Quarterback Isaac Wilson, in his second career start for the Utes, was responsible for delivering the pass on Kuithe’s second touchdown. Kuithe praised Wilson’s poise, acknowledging that while the young quarterback made some mistakes, he maintained his composure and helped guide the team to victory. "He kept his composure throughout the whole game, made a few mistakes, just like all of us, but came out with the win. That’s the only thing we can ask for," Kuithe noted.
WATCH: Utah's Brant Kuithe 45-yard insane walk-in touchdown vs. Oklahoma State
The environment at Oklahoma State’s Boone Pickens Stadium was also a point of discussion after the game, though Kuithe expressed surprise at how underwhelming it was compared to the hype. "No disrespect to them, but it wasn’t loud at all,” Kuithe said. He even mentioned that Utah’s home games are louder, suggesting that Oklahoma State’s struggles on the field may have contributed to the subdued atmosphere.
Despite the offense showing flashes of its potential without veteran quarterback Cam Rising, Kuithe believes there is more to come. He looks forward to Rising’s eventual return, hoping it will add another dimension to the Utes' offense. “Obviously, we have a lot of games left... Cam hasn’t been playing since really the first game, and excited to get him back,” Kuithe remarked.
As the Utes prepare for their next game against Arizona, Kuithe remains confident and excited to play at Rice-Eccles Stadium again. “We’ll be ready for them for sure,” he added, signaling Utah’s continued focus and determination.