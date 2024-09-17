Utah's Caleb Lohner makes the transition look easy, even though it hasn't been
Caleb Lohner's unexpected transition from basketball player to football tight end has been a surprising success story for Utah football this season.
The former Baylor forward has quickly become a key offensive weapon, scoring two touchdowns despite having no prior competitive football experience. His seamless adaptation has been so impressive that it raises the question: could other basketball forwards replicate his success on the gridiron? Lohner’s unique skill set — combining size, athleticism, and an innate ability to win jump balls — makes him a mismatch nightmare, especially in red zone situations where his height and leaping ability shine.
When Lohner announced his switch from Baylor basketball to Utah football, many doubted the seriousness of his decision and questioned his ability to contribute meaningfully to a Division I football team. However, Lohner has quickly silenced the skeptics, earning significant playing time and becoming one of the top targets in a talented tight end group that includes proven players like Brant Kuithe, Carsen Ryan, and Landen King. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham praised Lohner's attitude and desire to succeed, noting how his height, soft hands, and relentless work ethic have made him an integral part of the offense.
"He is really a tough, eager — has great desire to be successful, and so that's a big part of it, and that's why he's off to a good start," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday via KSL Sports. "It's because of his attitude."
Beyond his offensive contributions, Lohner has also made a significant impact on special teams. His towering presence on the PAT and field goal block unit has disrupted opposing kickers, already resulting in a blocked field goal and contributing to missed attempts. Lohner's ability to elevate at 6-foot-7 with a massive wingspan creates a formidable obstacle that few can match, adding a unique defensive asset to Utah's game plan.
As the season progresses, Utah plans to further integrate Lohner into their offensive schemes, utilizing his rare combination of basketball skills and football acumen. His journey from the hardwood to the football field has been an unexpected boon for Utah, providing the team with a versatile and valuable mismatch that continues to pay dividends.