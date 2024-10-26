Utah's Cam Calhoun says Utes facing adversity head on before Houston
Utah Utes cornerback Cam Calhoun brings a winning mindset and resilience as he navigates his new journey in Salt Lake City. Fresh off an undefeated, national championship season at Michigan, Calhoun's experiences have shaped him into a standout player who’s familiar with success. However, transitioning to Utah hasn’t come without challenges.
Reflecting on his new team’s struggles, Calhoun openly admits to the Deseret News that dealing with losses is a novel and difficult experience for him. “I feel like we’re going through a lot of adversity right now. And for me, Coming from Michigan, we didn’t for real lose, so I didn’t really understand how a loss really felt,” yet expressed optimism about the team’s future. “I got a great feeling about this week, I got a great feeling about this team," Calhoun said.
Despite missing fall camp and the first game of the season due to surgery, Calhoun has made an immediate impact, showing impressive adaptability in defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley’s system. At 6 feet and 177 pounds, he’s put up noteworthy stats, including an interception, 10 tackles, and five pass breakups. According to Pro Football Focus, Calhoun has allowed only 35% of targets to be completed against him, marking him as Utah’s highest-rated cornerback — a significant feat considering his limited time with the team.
Calhoun’s decision to transfer from Michigan was fueled by a desire for more playing time and the allure of Utah’s unique landscape and atmosphere. Born in Ohio, he had never experienced the scenic mountains of Utah, which captivated him from his first visit. Yet, it was more than just the environment that drew him in; the genuine relationships he formed with head coach Kyle Whittingham, defensive backs coach Sharrieff Shah, and Scalley played a pivotal role. Unlike some programs where coaches’ attitudes shift, Calhoun appreciated that Utah’s staff remained consistent and supportive.
Now starting in Utah’s lineup, Calhoun’s role continues to grow. As the Utes prepare to face Houston, Calhoun stands ready, hopeful that he and his teammates can break their current three-game losing streak. His championship mentality and adaptability make him a valuable asset as Utah seeks to turn their season around in the Big 12.