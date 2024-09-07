Utah’s Cam Rising exits with hand injury vs. Baylor
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising left the game vs. Baylor with an injury after an unfortunate collision with a Gatorade table on the sidelines.
The incident occurred in the second quarter when Rising scrambled to avoid a tackle near the sideline and was shoved. He lost his footing and crashed into the table. Rising immediately clutched his hand and was taken to the locker room.
The injury marks a concerning moment for the Utah offense, as Rising has been a crucial leader and playmaker for the Utes. Coming off an injury to start 2023 season, seventh-year senior was expected to be the driving force behind Utah’s bid for Big 12 title. His departure from the game disrupted the rhythm of Utah’s offense, forcing backup quarterback Isaac Wilson to take the reins. The atmosphere on the Utah sideline was taken down a few notches.
Rising’s injury is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of football and the risks players face, even on the sidelines. He came out of the locker room at halftime in street clothes on the Utes sideline and a finger on his right hand was tapped.
While the severity of his injury remains unclear, it raised immediate concerns about his availability for upcoming games. Utah’s coaching staff and fans will be anxiously awaiting further updates on Rising’s condition.