Utah’s Cam Rising looks crisp in pregame warm-ups vs. Arizona State
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising has resumed taking first-string reps in practice ahead of their Friday night showdown against Arizona State. Rising, the seventh-year senior, looked sharp during the session, with his passes displaying impressive crispness and velocity. His return comes after suffering a bizarre injury in Week 2 against Baylor, where he collided with a hydration station on the sidelines. That incident temporarily derailed what had been an encouraging start to his final collegiate season, but now, he looks poised to get back under center for Utah.
Rising’s return would be a major boost for the No. 16 Utes as they prepare for a tough road game against the Sun Devils in the desert. His experience and leadership have been crucial for Utah’s offense, and the coaching staff is optimistic about what he can bring to the table against Arizona State. Known for his poise and ability to manage the game under pressure, Rising’s sharpness in practice is an encouraging sign for Utah’s hopes of continuing their strong start to the season.
Utah faces Arizona State at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday night, a game that will be broadcast on ESPN. The Utes are eager to reestablish momentum in the Big 12 race, and having their star quarterback back at the helm could be a key factor in achieving that goal. With Rising looking ready to make an impact, Utah’s offense may be primed to find success against an Arizona State defense that has struggled at times this season.