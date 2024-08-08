Utah's Cam Rising named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list
Cam Rising continues to earn recognition as he adds to his preseason accolades. On Thursday, the Utah Utes leader was named to the prestigious Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List, solidifying his status as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. The award is given annually to the best college quarterback in the nation, is one of the most esteemed awards in college football.
Rising was one of 36 players on the watch list, including several other notable quarterbacks from the Big 12 Conference. This recognition places Rising among elite company, alongside quarterbacks such as Shedeur Sanders from Colorado, Jalon Daniels from Kansas, and KJ Jefferson from UCF. The Big 12 and ACC each have eight quarterbacks represented on the list, underscoring the level of talent in the respective conferences.
Rising's inclusion on this list is well-deserved, given his outstanding performance in previous seasons. In 2022, Rising was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award after a stellar campaign in which he threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also rushing for 465 yards and six touchdowns. His leadership on the field earned him the MVP title of the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game, and he is a two-time all-conference selection.
Throughout his career at Utah, Rising has proven to be the heartbeat of the team. He has led the Utes to an 18-6 record, including two Pac-12 Championship victories. Rising's career statistics are equally impressive, ranking in the top 10 all-time at Utah in completions, touchdown passes, passing yards, and passing efficiency. As he enters the 2024 season, Rising continues to solidify his legacy as one of Utah’s all-time greats, with hopes of adding even more accolades to his name.