Utah's Cam Rising on BYU: "I just want to go down there and whoop their ass"

The landscape of college football has shifted significantly over the past few decades, with some of the sport’s most storied rivalries exiting the Big 12 due to various waves of conference realignment. This includes iconic matchups like the Red River Rivalry (Oklahoma vs. Texas). However, there is a good one coming on the books this year with the Holy War between Utah and BYU. These rivalries have not only defined seasons but also brought an intense passion and historic significance to college football.
This top rivalry of the Beehive State has been steeped in history and fierce competition, involving two schools that share similar backgrounds, but differ in many other respects. Utah currently leads the all-time series with a 62-35-4 record. The Utes have dominated recent history, winning 10 of the last 11 encounters. However, in their most recent clash in 2021, BYU emerged victorious with a 26-17 win in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising expressed his enthusiasm for the rivalry's return, and emphasized his desire to beat the Cougars. "I just want to go down there and whoop their ass," Rising said "Pretty much that’s all I’m focused on."
The Holy War is one of the oldest rivalries in college football, with the first game played in 1896. The two teams were conference rivals from 1922 until 2010, ensuring annual matchups. Although the rivalry took brief breaks with Utah in the Pac-12 due to scheduling conflicts.
The next chapter in this storied rivalry will continue on Saturday, November 9, at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. This game promises to bring the same intensity and passion that has defined the rivalry for over a century.