Utah's Cam Rising returns for career-high performance in opener
Cam Rising’s long-awaited return to the field was marked by a triumphant performance as the Utah Utes cruised to a 49-0 victory over Southern Utah in their season opener at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
After 605 days away due to an ACL injury suffered in January 2023, Rising’s initial pass attempt was incomplete, but the seventh-year senior quickly found his rhythm. Rising capped off his first drive back by launching a 64-yard touchdown to a wide-open Dijon Stanley, signaling his readiness to lead the Utes once again.
Rising’s return sparked Utah’s offense, with the quarterback spreading the ball across the field and reconnecting with his favorite target, tight end Brant Kuithe, for three touchdowns. Rising’s performance was vintage, showing no signs of rust as he finished the first half with five touchdowns and 254 yards on 10-of-15 passing—a career-high for Rising. By halftime, Utah had already put the game out of reach, and Rising’s night ended early with the Utes firmly in control.
Utah’s offensive dominance was evident as they scored on all five of their first-half drives, amassing 339 yards before the break. Rising’s five-touchdown performance in the first half marked the most by a Utah quarterback in a half since Brian Johnson’s effort in 2008.
Rising also passed Utah legend Alex Smith on the school’s all-time touchdown list, moving up to 50 career touchdowns on a night when Smith was honored by being inducted into the school’s new “Ring of Honor.”
Three takeaways from No. 12 Utah's win over Southern Utah
Dijon Stanley led the receiving corps with three catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns, demonstrating his big-play ability. The second half saw true freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson make his collegiate debut, finishing 7-of-11 for 74 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Wilson connected with Caleb Lohner, a former BYU basketball player, for his first career touchdown pass. Running back Mike Mitchell also found the end zone, scoring his first touchdown as a Ute.
Kyle Whittingham praised Rising’s performance, stating, “I thought it was the Cam of old.” The 12th-ranked Utes will host Baylor next week in a game that, while featuring a fellow Big 12 member, will not count as part of the conference schedule.