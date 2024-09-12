Utah's Cam Rising "unlikely" to play vs. Utah State with injury, per report
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising is unlikely to play in Saturday’s game against Utah State due to a right hand injury sustained in last Saturday’s victory over Baylor.
The injury occurred late in the second quarter of Utah's 23-12 win in Week 2, as reported by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Rising did not return to the game after injuring his finger, with Utah comfortably leading 23-3 just before halftime.
Fortunately, Rising’s injury did not involve any broken bones, and he is expected to return to the starting lineup in Week 4 against Oklahoma State. This news provides some relief for the Utes, as Rising has been a critical part of their offensive success.
Despite sitting out the entire 2023 season due to an ACL injury suffered in the 2022 Rose Bowl loss to Penn State, Rising has made an impressive comeback this season. In two partial games for the No. 12 Utes, he has completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for 346 yards and seven touchdowns without throwing an interception, showcasing his efficiency and leadership on the field.
Rising’s absence could present a challenge for Utah as they head to Logan for their in-state matchup against Utah State. The Utes will have to rely on their depth at quarterback to maintain their momentum.
Despite the setback, Utah remains confident in their overall team performance, bolstered by a strong defense and solid supporting cast on offense. The game is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, and while Rising’s presence will be missed, the Utes will aim to continue their winning ways in his absence. His expected return against Oklahoma State should bolster Utah’s chances as they continue their push towards Big 12 title contention and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.