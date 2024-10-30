Utah's Cam Rising will undergo surgery next week with future unknown
Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising’s future remains uncertain following a tumultuous season filled with injuries. Head coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed that Rising will undergo surgery next week for a leg injury suffered three weeks ago against Arizona State. This marked another setback after a hand injury in Week 2 against Baylor, capping Rising's seventh season with the Utes in frustration. As Rising faces another recovery, speculation grows about whether he might return for an eighth or even a potential ninth year of eligibility due to injury exemptions and COVID-related extensions.
Rising’s situation has generated significant debate within Utah’s fanbase and among football analysts. Former Utes head coach Ron McBride suggested Rising’s days in Salt Lake City may be over, hinting at a possible transfer. He believes that the quarterback may have played his last snap for the Utes, though Rising could still emerge as a top choice if he returns fully healthy. On the other hand, Utah football great Jamal Anderson has voiced a different perspective, suggesting the Utes move forward with other options to free up NIL resources that would otherwise support Rising.
The Utes currently have a bye week before hosting BYU on November 9 in the historic Holy War. This pause offers the team a chance to regroup amid a challenging season marked by frequent quarterback changes.
Whittingham has not committed to a decision on Rising’s return, emphasizing that it will ultimately hinge on Rising’s recovery and long-term health. Regardless of Rising’s final choice, his career has left a lasting impact on the Utah program, setting up an intriguing decision in the coming months for both Rising and the Utes.