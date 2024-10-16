Utah's Cole Becker earns Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
Utah senior kicker Cole Becker has earned the Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors, as announced by the league on Monday.
Becker’s recognition follows his stellar performance in a game against Arizona State, where he achieved a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and added a successful extra point. His four field goals, ranging from 48, 40, 29, and 46 yards, set a new career high for Becker. This accomplishment also marks the second time this season that he has made multiple field goals from beyond 40 yards, a feat he previously achieved against Oklahoma State.
Becker's performance at Arizona State was historically significant for the Utah football program. His four successful field goals were the most by a Utah kicker since 2018 and rank second-most in the Big 12 this season. Additionally, Becker became the first Utah kicker since Andy Phillips in 2016 to make three field goals of over 40 yards in a single game, further underscoring his reliability in high-pressure situations.
For the 2024 season, Becker has been an essential component of Utah's special teams, converting all 14 of his extra point attempts and going 12-for-15 (80%) on field goals. His accuracy places him among the top kickers in the nation, holding the fourth-best percentage for kickers with 15 or more attempts. Becker's consistent performance not only contributes significantly to Utah’s overall success but also solidifies his reputation as one of the premier kickers in college football.